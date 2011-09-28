Home
“The totalitarian state is not the unleashed force, it is the chained truth”  –  Bernard H. Lévy
Dr. Fodé Maréga: “My lord Sarah is the only one able to manage the debate of the reconciliation”. »» »»

TV-INFOGUINÉE: LANSANA KOUYATE SETTLES HIS ACCOUNTS WITH ALPHA CONDÉ
Aaah Makanéra you are the most nonexistent member of the rainbow and this is demonstrated in your idle words incensed and poorly articulated. How do you want to be given a hand when the regime

After six months of conflict, where is Libya?

article thumbnailIn a message broadcast by state television on Monday, August 15, 2011, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi called on his supporters to prepare for the final battle to “liberate” the cities […]

 

DSK resigns from the IMF and maintains that he is innocent ….. DSK case: the complainant denies the thesis of a consensual sexual relationship
Black page; Hadja Fatoumata SANKHON is no more
Black page: Hadja Fatoumata SANKHON, mother of Mohamed Lamine TRAORE, DAF of the Presidency, is no more! The Presidency of the Republic has the regret to announce the death of our late Hadja Fatoumata SANKHON, mother of Mohamed Lamine TRAORE, DAF of the Presidency. In this painful circumstance, we address on behalf of all the workers of the Presidency our condolences more saddened to»» »»

 

Manifestations of the collective: “We will apply the law against all the demonstrators”
 “We will apply the law against all the protesters,” said the governor of Conakry.The governor of the city of Conakry, Commander Sékou Resco Camara, has just declared that Guinean law will now be applied against all troublemakers. recently announced it at the people’s palace on the occasion of its meeting with the various local elected officials, representatives of NGOs, youth “» »»

 

UN: Alpha Condé will speak on Friday at the podium
  In the New York City, on Thursday, Professor Alpha Condé continued his meetings, a busy schedule for the Guinean head of state. In the morning, the President gave a lecture in the famous Columbia University in New York where, in front of students, Professor Alpha Condé explained his vision of Africa for the coming years.Governance, economy, employment, various topics of a »» »»

 

2 X 2 Way – Tombo / Moussoudougou Exchanger: Bah Ousmae Press Conference this Friday 23

As you know, the Minister of State Ousmane Bah will present to the press tomorrow Friday, September 23 at 10 am at Novotel the temporary circulation plan for the improvement of fluidity in the project area. The French Development Agency (AFD) is associated with this event. She is indeed an important player in this major project. The conference should take place between 10 am and noon.Cordially. »» »»

 

New York: UFDG militants arrested by police
Two UFDG activists were arrested today by the New York Police at Columbia University where Alpha Condé gave a lecture on the theme: “Fight for Democracy and Prosperity in Guinea”. It was when the latter was about to leave the scene that UFDG militants, equipped with placards bearing slogans evoking the massacres of September 28, came to chant the same words. “» »»

 

Protest before the ICTY on 28.09.2011 against the impunity of Guinean criminals (Advertorial)
For the respect of our victims and for the dignity of Guinean women raped on September 28, 2009 we ask for justice. On the occasion of the commemoration of the 2nd anniversary of the killings and rapes perpetrated by the Guinean army on September 28, 2009, representatives of the Guinean community of the Netherlands invite all the Guinean sensibilities resident in the Netherlands as well as those resident in the country. the countries »» »»

 

National Reconciliation Commission: Sidiki Kobélé writes to the co-chairs (Advertorial)
Dear Co-Chairs, While waiting for the establishment of the National Reconciliation Commission scheduled for a substantive debate, I have the honor to convey my thoughts on the subject of your mission. Admittedly, you are not responsible for reconciling the Guineans, but it seems necessary to refer to the dictionary for precise definitions of the words reconcile and “” »»

 

Commemoration of 28/9/2009: A communication of human rights NGOs (Advertorial)
It is in the memory of all Guineans that Monday, September 28, 2009, a peaceful protest at the call of the forces of Guinea to demand more freedom, more democracy, more justice in short the change in the governance of the country, was violently repressed at the same stage by the defense and security forces under the reign of the National Council for Democracy and Development (CNDD). »» »»

 

Guinea: An arrogant, scornful and incompetent power

The Guinean opposition has decided to make peaceful demonstrations, in accordance with our Constitution to “bend” the government and invite it to take into consideration its legitimate demands for a good exit from this famous transition that has lasted too long. Instead of initiating a dialogue, the ruling power accustomed to the test of strength and twisted moves, decides alone by way of“» »»

 

Salifou Camara ” Super V ”: “All our projects have priority”

A delegation of the Guinean Football Federation (FGF) led by its new President Salifou Camara elected on August 18, was at FIFA Headquarters this September 21, 2011. The team of Mr. Camara met the President of FIFA Joseph S. Blatter, but also many FIFA officials to discuss the development of Guinean football. The President of the FGF then took a little “» »»

 

ANALYSIS

GUINEA
Mohamed SampilMohamed Sampil 
An arrogant, contemptuous and incompetent power
POLICY
Tibou BARRY Tibou BARRY 
The Professor at the Mullahs’ School
POLICY
Aboubacar FofanaAboubacar Fofana 
National Reconciliation, or how to get out of the vicious circle of impunity!
THE ARROGANCE OF THE SOCIO-POLITICAL DISCOURSE OR THE CONTRADICTION OF THE NATIONAL DIALOGUE
Cheick Tidiane TraoréCheick Tidiane Traoré 
COMMUNITARIANISM
Cheick Tidiane TraoréCheick Tidiane Traoré 
No to Guinea fragmented

REVIEWS

POLICY
Pottal-Fii-Bhantal Pottal-Fii-Bhantal
Declaration of Pottal-Fii-Bhantal Fouta-Djallon on Presidential Grace
POLICY
Mohamed SOW Mohamed SOW 
Alpha Condé wants to back off to better jump
POLICY
Ourouro BahOurouro Bah Alpha Caught 
in the net of repressive apparatus and corruption
RAMADAN
Thierno Fodé SowThierno Fodé Sow 
“I have gastritis”!
POLICY
Naby Laye CamaraNaby Laye Camara 
When we sow the wind, we harvest the storm. Logic is needed
FOCUS OF THE NET


HAIRY 
spiders Spiders force Mazda to recall 65,000 cars

SCHOOL HARASSMENT 
The video of Casey, the scapegoat who said “stop”

SPORT 
Germany: The incredible goal of Michael Stahl

Miss World Crowned LIFESTYLE

QUEBEC 
Quebec, 15 years after the referendum

Obama TERRORISM 
Determined to “Destroy” Al Qaeda in Yemen

ARTS AND CULTURE 
News from Céline: There’s no word

HUMANITARIAN 
When people finance humanitarian aid

HOROSCOPE

 

